Albany organist's job 'doesn't feel like work'

McKirdy graduated from West Albany High School in 1995. He played piano accompaniment for the school choirs, which is where he became excited about choral music.

After graduation, he studied music at the University of Oregon, where his organ professor was Barbara Baird. “She didn’t know what to do with me,” McKirdy said. “I was self-taught up to that point and had listened to ‘good’ music, but I was a bit of a puzzle to her.”

“Your playing sounds good,” Baird told him, “but how you’re doing it (producing the sound) is weird.”

“We had to undo and redo some technique stuff,” McKirdy said. “I was making it hard for myself. Turns out less is more; I love it. You have to be about economy of motion.”

He earned a bachelor of music degree and then spent time working in Eugene and in the Bay Area before returning to Albany.

During his tenure at the Methodist church, he has taken the choir on a couple of trips. They visited Ireland in 2016 and England in 2018, tracing the footsteps of John Wesley.

McKirdy has also enjoyed setting up recitals to allow the community to experience the church’s organ, which is the largest in the area, having more than 2,000 pipes.