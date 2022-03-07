Albany parent shines light on pedestrian safety at intersection

A crosswalk on the corner of Hill Street and 13th Avenue in Albany is prompting people to ask what the city can do more to protect pedestrians.

Stephen Hodges, who lives on Hill Street Southeast, brought the issue to the attention of the Traffic Safety Commission in written testimony from February. As a father of a 6 month old, he said he worries for pedestrians crossing the street.

"On the days where there is less sunlight, I noticed that drivers are either less willing or less able to see pedestrians looking to cross at this crosswalk," Hodges wrote. "I personally experience having to wait on the corner sometimes for several cars to pass by, especially in the evenings."

Hodges wrote to the commission that the street would benefit from a lighted crosswalk like the one on the corner of Hill and 12th Avenue, one for which he advocated several years ago.

His testimony sparked interest among Traffic Safety Commission members at a virtual meeting on Monday.

"There's definitely times where I didn't notice that person standing on the crosswalk until it's too late for me to start slowing down for them," commission member Steph Nappa said. "If you're just in the zone driving, so I totally get it."

However, the commission came to the consensus on Monday that the city is short on money for crafting solutions.

Albany has no dedicated fund for pedestrian improvements, such as crosswalks, and relies on state grants to finance new projects.

The city is a regular recipient of the Oregon Department of Transportation's Safe Routes to School grant program, which paid for a sidewalk infill on Geary Street between 34th Avenue and Grand Prairie Road.

A new controlled crosswalk, according to Albany Transportation Systems Analyst Ron Irish, could come with a price tag of $25,000. But, similar projects saw costs soar to four times above initial estimates, mostly due to electrical components, he said.

Traffic Safety Commission member Chuck Kratch said any money the city does get should be earmarked for high priority projects.

"I hesitate to recommend putting one of these on or something or others 350 feet from another one unless it were like an elementary or lower grade school area," Kratch said. "I'd recommend putting it on the list, but putting it on a lowest tier would be my recommendation."

State grants for pedestrian safety are often based on need, which means recipients have to score high when it comes to local crash and accident data.

Based on requested statistics Irish shared on Monday, the crossing on Hill Street and 13th sees fewer than 6,000 trips per day. Most of those trips occur around 5 p.m. when up to 550 cars pass through the area, which carries a 25 mile-per-hour speed limit.

From 2010 to 2019, Albany saw 579 vehicle collisions per year, the Oregon Department of Transportation reported. On average, 440 people were injured and nearly two people were killed in such collisions per year. More than half of those collisions occurred during daylight.

By comparison, Corvallis saw 551 collisions per year over the same timeframe. Those collisions injured 317 people per year and killed at least one person on average, mostly during the day.

Those numbers fall well below the averages in neighboring Oregon cities of similar size. Irish said he wants those numbers to stay low.

"I don't feel too badly that I couldn't find anything that scored really (high)," Irish said. "I hope it'll get harder and harder to score well on some of those grants."

The Albany Traffic Safety Commission's next meeting has yet to be scheduled.

Tim Gruver covers the city of Albany and Linn County. He can be contacted at 541-812-6114 or Tim.Gruver@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @T_TimeForce.

