Albany parents gather to support inclusion

More than 40 parents gathered Monday outside the Albany School Board meeting to show support for work by Greater Albany Public Schools on equity, diversity and inclusion.
Some of the parents said they had hoped to share their support in public, but as of Monday, meetings were still closed to in-person appearances by anyone other than board meetings or staff. That will change as of a special meeting Wednesday, although public comment will not be taken Wednesday.
Samantha Sheley, one of the participants and parent of a GAPS fifth-grader, said parents opted to meet outside the district office when they learned they wouldn't be allowed inside.
"This was a grassroots effort, so there is no main coordinating body," she said. "It is strictly a gathering of parents and community members who, after various conversations, realize that they had similar hopes and concerns for our district. Tonight we are attempting to show support for the equity, diversity and inclusion progress our district has made and to dispel the recurring narrative that all in the community are displeased with the efforts being made at GAPS."
Families marched once around the building, holding signs and chanting, "E-D-I," for equity, diversity and inclusion.
Participant Denée Newton-Vasquez, who has three children in the district and used to teach English at South Albany High School, said she came to support the continued equity work that Superintendent Melissa Goff has begun in the district "and be a voice for change that's much needed."
In a written statement, she added that parents came to show public support for Goff's leadership.
"For the first time, a superintendent is deliberately and actively moving to create a platform for families of color and marginalized students and is making decisions based on data in order to change a culture that for so long has been driven solely by the Albany status quo," Newton-Vasquez wrote.
"I have heard a quote used time and time again by one of the new board members that 'Education is the great equalizer,'" she continued. "This is actually Horace Mann, who believes and is saying that public education equalizes opportunity, but this is not true, because of how our schools have been designed, for who they’ve been designed and is influenced by the status quo that is white middle/upper class and that category simply doesn’t make space for all. Equity, diversity and inclusion initiatives and action plans will finally do that."
In a separate written statement, parent Diana Hammond, who said she has bicultural students who are entering second and fourth grade, said she wants to keep the "positive shift" going.
"As a person of color, first generation American, who often did not see myself reflected in the schools and my parents were never welcomed in the school system, I am grateful to see the administration actively listening to our BIPOC community, asking questions, learning from others’ experiences, validating our place in the world and welcoming us into the school system," she wrote.
"This administration has stood up for those who are marginalized and continue to stand for the needs of those who are going through trauma caused by racism, homophobia, xenophobia, and all forms of hate. I am hoping that our new school board members honor and learn from the good work currently happening and continue to give space and opportunity for growth and knowledge around race, diversity and inclusion."