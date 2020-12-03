Albany Parks & Rec cuts adult leagues as budget problems mount

The sounds of bats hitting balls, teams cheering on baserunners and the smack of high-fives after a softball game haven't been heard in Albany since COVID-19 restrictions were put in place months ago.
But when the pandemic eases and those sounds do return, they will no longer be funded by the city of Albany, which is ending its adult sports league program.
"This year has been extremely challenging for Albany Parks & Recreation. Sadly, COVID-19 has hit our department hard due to facility closures and program modifications," Parks & Recreation Director Kim Lyddane said in an email message sent to the community. "Even prior to the pandemic, all city departments were faced with upcoming budget shortfalls."
The city's decision to drop adult rec leagues in softball, volleyball and other sports came as a result of the $1.1 million shortfall the department is facing in the next biennium, the message said.
But that doesn't mean people can't still play.
Currently, the Parks & Rec Department coordinates the league play and uses staff time to do so.
But in the last few months, there have been cuts and layoffs in the department after COVID-19 canceled events and revenue wasn't reaching its usual levels.
Support Local Journalism
The latest move comes with an additional layoff, bringing the total to 4.5 FTE positions, which equates to four people working full time and a fifth person working 20 hours a week.
"In taking a look at what programs and positions would be impacted, we made the decision based on the cost recovery of a program and the number of community members it served," Lyddane said Thursday. "We also looked to see if there were other community organizations that could provide a similar service."
Mid-Willamette Family YMCA CEO Chris Reese said he's been hearing rumors that the adult leagues could be cut.
"I look forward to speaking with Kim (Lyddane) to see if the YMCA can help in adult league formation, like softball," he said. "But I haven't seen how that pencils out, so I'm not inclined to accept or deny if we can take on that role yet. The bottom line is, we must keep adult programming going throughout Albany."
According to Lyddane, the Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department is stepping in to help fill the softball hole by offsetting the cost of using Albany's fields for teams, and it will also be handling the administrative costs associated with coordinating the teams.
The Boys & Girls Club of Albany, which has been hosting adult volleyball matches, has now taken the program over completely, Lyddane said.
"Even though we're not coordinating the sports, there are other people who have stepped up so people will still have the ability to play," Lyddane said.
"We're heartbroken about it and it's unfortunate," she added. "But it's where we are right now."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.