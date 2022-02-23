Albany Peace Seekers say, 'War is not the answer’

About 15 people lined the sidewalks in downtown Albany near the Linn County Courthouse on Wednesday, Feb. 23, holding signs that read, “Vietnam,” “Iraq,” “Afghanistan” and “Ukraine?”

A homemade banner explained the group’s message loud and clear: “War is not the answer.”

The Albany Peace Seekers organized the event with the intention of promoting peace and justice and avoiding war when it comes to global conflicts.

“Our mission is to encourage a peaceful, just world,” event organizer Sharon Gisler said. “There’s so much confusion and fear in the world right now. It’s a moment to hold up the idea that peace is still possible. …War is never a good option.”

War may be on the minds of the peace-seeking group with increasing tensions in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order to send troops into two separatist-controlled areas in Ukraine has caused turmoil and a security crisis in Eastern Europe, with countries all over the world, including the United States, imposing strict economic sanctions against Russia in response.

This potential invasion of Ukraine has served as a call to action for anti-war proponents like those in Albany.

“It’s important we show we are in favor of peaceful resolutions to world conflicts,” Joe Esker said. “The United States is in a particularly important position to demonstrate that means.”

Demonstrators at the protest said war is not a viable option. The Albany Peace Seekers mission statement explains the group strives to be a “positive, non-violent voice of conscience in the midst of aggression, war and injustice.”

During Wednesday’s event, drivers honked their horns as they drove by the group and read the signs.

“The signs are there to remind us of other times we tried to solve things with the military,” Larry Evy said.

Although the group was small, they were united in their cause. The frigid air didn’t stop the individuals from showing up in downtown Albany. They bundled up in hats and scarves, and waived as people drove by.

Some were a part of the Albany Peace Seekers while others simply came to show their support for the cause.

“We are doing this to bring awareness,” Gisler said. “For us as peace seekers, we felt like we needed to make a public reminder that war is not the answer.”

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media.

