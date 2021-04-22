Albany police arrest third juvenile in hate crime

Albany police have arrested a third juvenile in connection with a hate crime reported last week at Swanson Park.

A 16-year-old male was arrested Thursday on charges of assault in the third degree, conspiracy to commit assault in the third degree, a bias crime in the first degree and tampering with a witness.

The charges stem from an incident on April 13, when police report that a 13-year-old boy was assaulted at Swanson Park by a 15-year-old girl and four 16-year-old boys.

The 15-year-old girl and one of the 16-year-old boys were arrested on Tuesday.

Police Chief Marcia Harnden said in a statement that the attack began over hate speech and escalated when the victim stood up against that speech.

According to Capt. Brad Liles, the investigation is ongoing and APD is looking for additional individuals.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call 541-917-7686.

