At least one hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Pacific Boulevard in Albany

At least one driver was injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Albany Tuesday afternoon.

The Albany Police Department is urging motorists to avoid the area of Pacific Boulevard Southwest and 29th Avenue, where the crash occurred, for the next few hours.

The notice by the agency was sent out at 3:31 p.m.

Based on observations at the scene by Mid-Valley Media, at least five vehicles appear to have been involved in the crash.

Pacific was closed between 24th and 34th streets while emergency responders worked at the scene. The Albany Police Department is investigating the crash.

According to Capt. Jerry Drum, the incident began after emergency dispatchers received reports of a PT Cruiser driving recklessly on Interstate 5 north of Albany. The car exited the freeway and drove south through Albany on Pacific Boulevard, striking several vehicles at the 29th Street intersection and coming to rest wedged between two cars on 29th.

Drum said the driver of the PT Cruiser, whose identity has not yet been released, was taken to an area hospital for treatment after the crash.