Albany police chief addresses uproar over COVID-19 arrests

“The police are not going to knock on your door interrupting your Thanksgiving dinner,” Harnden said, noting APD simply doesn’t have the resources. The first step for those blatantly violating the order, she said, would be education. The second would be a warning, and the third would be taking a report.

Since the form was placed on the department’s website, Harnden said there has not been a single arrest in Albany.

“We get calls from major retailers saying someone won’t wear a mask and they’ve been asked to leave but won’t leave,” Harnden said. "We’re not going to enforce the mask (rule), but the retailer has the right to ask someone to leave.”

Those concerned about people violating the governor’s order can use the form on the department’s website that Harnden said has since been altered so it does not appear to encourage people to turn in their neighbors. Still, she is asking people to be safe.

“People who have had to deal with COVID in their families, it’s a scary illness,” she said. “But just use common sense and make sure you’re watching out for your health and the health of others.”

