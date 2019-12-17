Albany police force ruled justified in October death

The Linn County District Attorney’s Office has ruled that police force was justified in an Oct. 23 stun gun incident that ended in an Albany man's death.
It also concluded that the stun gun or other police action did not lead to the resident's death.
DA Doug Marteeny said in a statement to Albany Police Chief Mario Lattanzio that 45-year-old James Fuller Plymell III died from cardiac complications of acute methamphetamine toxicity.
According to autopsy results, Plymell had methamphetamine, amphetamine, kratom and cannabinoids in his system at the time of his death. The report also noted that Plymell’s heart was “grossly abnormal” and that he suffered from significant cardiac disease.
Plymell died after an Oct. 23 encounter with Albany police officers that began as an attempt to help him move his car out of traffic.
According to Marteeny, a total of four officers responded to Santiam Road. Community Service Officer Gerry Morris first approached Plymell and attempted to help him. Plymell aided Morris before beginning to exhibit “strange behavior,” according to the DA’s statement.
“Mr. Plymell became more animated and his speaking patterns became louder and more abrupt with shorter, sharper sentences.” Marteeny said in the statement. “Plymell remained in his car and reached into places within the car where Morris could not see Plymell’s hands.”
Morris radioed for additional non-emergency officer assistance and asked Plymell to get out of his car. Plymell, Marteeny said, did not comply.
The second and third officers to arrive on the scene, Emily Schroff and Gina Bell, employed the use of their stun guns after Schroff attempted to escort Plymell from the car and was briefly pulled into the car herself by Plymell.
According to Marteeny, Plymell continued to fight officers and a solid connection was not made by the stun guns. The autopsy showed one circular abrasion consistent with a stun gun probe.
The autopsy said the stun gun was likely not responsible for Plymell’s death since Plymell “continued movement and resistance for approximately two minutes after the last deployment had ceased.”
Marteeny said that after reviewing the evidence, he found deadly force was never used by any of the officers.
“Force used by officers consisted of manually pulling on arms, attempting to gain control of Plymell’s legs, [stun gun] use and attempts to gain control of Mr. Plymell’s hands,” Marteeny said in the statement.
Officers' attempts to resuscitate Plymell were unsuccessful.
Oregon State Police investigated the incident and the four APD officers involved were placed on leave.
“The case is now closed and you should feel free to bring your officers back for full-time duties as you deem appropriate,” Marteeny said in his statement.