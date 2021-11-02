 Skip to main content
Albany police investigate drive-by shooting
Albany police investigate drive-by shooting

  • Updated
Three people were inside a residence during a drive-by shooting that occurred at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, according to an Albany Police Department news release. Multiple rounds struck the residence but no injuries were reported.

The incident took place in the 800 block of Northeast Water Avenue. An unknown suspect or suspects reportedly fired from five to seven shots, according to witnesses who heard the shooting. A bullet hit a couch inside that a person was sleeping on at the time.

APD said it was the second incident at the location in the past several weeks. Officers responded at 7:55 p.m. on Oct. 13 to investigate another drive-by shooting. Witnesses said they heard three gunshots, and officers found three bullet holes on the exterior of the building. No injuries were reported.

Both shootings are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 541-917-7686.

