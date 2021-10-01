Albany Post Office strives to sell stamps for breast cancer research

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and workers at the Albany Post Office are doing their small, stamp-sized part in a nationwide effort to fight the disease.
The post office has special displays in its lobby every Friday in October and employees are dressing up to promote first-class stamps that raise money for breast cancer research.
Letter carrier Tami Wilson said that the effort resonates with residents, including those who are attending the Walk for the Cause in downtown Albany on Saturday morning.
“As the people come in here, they are telling me their stories about how breast cancer affected them,” Wilson said on Friday morning. They talk about how they survived the disease, or how their wife or perhaps another family member fought against cancer, she added.
“We all know somebody,” Wilson said.
The breast cancer research stamps cost 75 cents each, 7 cents higher than the normal rate, and the proceeds from the extra money goes to fund studies at the National Institutes of Health and the Medical Research Program of the Department of Defense.
That might not sound like much, but when thousands upon thousands of sheets of stamps are sold throughout the country…
“Nationally, the numbers can get up there,” said Albany Postmaster Juan Carwell said. “We don’t just sell them during October, but we do more of a focus that month.”
Last October, the Albany Post Office sold 2,500 stamps, which was the most in the Portland district for the U.S. Postal Service and fifth in the western United States, Carwell said. This year, the Albany Post Office ordered 3,500 of the stamps so it could sell even more during October.
Wilson said Carwell put an increased importance on the breast cancer research stamps when he joined the Albany Post Office about two years ago.
Carwell said his wife’s grandmother died from the disease and his best friend’s mother – who he called his spiritual mother – had breast cancer but is currently in remission.
“It’s just giving back. Whether this touched me or not, that’s what we should be doing,” Carwell said.
Bobbie Stasi, a clerk for the post office, is a colon cancer survivor. The single mom battled the disease while dealing with multiple sclerosis, as well, and said her co-workers were extremely supportive. And she loves the effort to sell breast cancer stamps.
“We put so much effort to get it out there and get people to buy the stamps. I think it’s awesome what we’re doing here,” she said.
Carwell is originally from Alabama and he’s been with the postal service for six years. He served 15 years in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers before retiring and then was an educator for 10 years.
He supervises 70 people in Albany, though that grows by about 10 during the peak season, which is October through Jan. 1 every year.
The Albany Post Office typically sees anywhere from 35,000 to 54,000 pieces of mail each day, as well as 6,000 to 7,000 packages. During the height of peak season, 16,000 to 18,000 packages per day make their way through the facility.
Over the years, mail volume has decreased for post offices in general, but packages delivered has steadily increased.
Carwell said he has enjoyed living in Albany. “I like the community. It’s small, but we are growing. And the people are friendly,” he said.
The Walk for the Cause, held by Soroptimist International of Albany, will benefit the detection and treatment of breast cancer and provide services for other diseases impacting women. The 5k walk starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at the steps of the Linn County Courthouse.
