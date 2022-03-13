Albany reaches $125,000 settlement over 2019 sewage spill

"I was snorkeling under that," said Travis Williams, the executive director of the nonprofit who was participating in the event in 2019. "That's disgusting," he told Mid-Valley Media at the time.

The 2019 overflow, according to Albany Director of Public Works Operations Chris Bailey, ended up resulting from a deteriorated plug in a long-abandoned pipe.

In a statement following the settlement announcement, Bailey described the event as isolated, one to which the city responded immediately. She said it is not representative of the city's wastewater collection plan, which it has updated regularly since 2015.

The needed permit