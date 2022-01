Leadership of the Albany Regional Museum has postponed two events because of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases statewide.

The “History Bites” program scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 12, and the annual membership meeting set for Jan. 20 both will be rescheduled.

The museum will be open to visit in small groups from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Masks will be required during these visits.

