Albany Regional Museum reopens to public (Aug. 4)

Albany Regional Museum reopens to public (Aug. 4)

After nearly five months of being closed to the public, the Albany Regional Museum is reopening.

On June 23, the museum began a phased reopening for just its membership. As of today, the museum welcomes the general public. Updated hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.

Here are some of the new expectations and procedures: Anyone experiencing illness is asked to remain home. Face coverings are required for everyone 5 years or over, and encouraged for children ages 2 to 5; this is unless a medical condition or disability prevents a visitor from wearing one. Hand sanitizer will be available at the front desk. High-touch surfaces will be cleaned multiple times daily.

Visitors are asked to stay 6 feet away from others. Maximum occupancy is 20. No party can have more than 10 people. The children’s area is closed; interactive items have been removed.

A full list of changes is posted at armuseum.com/coronavirus. Further information is available at 541-967-7122 or info@armuseum.com.

