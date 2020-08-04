Albany Regional Museum reopens to public (Aug. 4)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After nearly five months of being closed to the public, the Albany Regional Museum is reopening.

On June 23, the museum began a phased reopening for just its membership. As of today, the museum welcomes the general public. Updated hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.

Here are some of the new expectations and procedures: Anyone experiencing illness is asked to remain home. Face coverings are required for everyone 5 years or over, and encouraged for children ages 2 to 5; this is unless a medical condition or disability prevents a visitor from wearing one. Hand sanitizer will be available at the front desk. High-touch surfaces will be cleaned multiple times daily.

Visitors are asked to stay 6 feet away from others. Maximum occupancy is 20. No party can have more than 10 people. The children’s area is closed; interactive items have been removed.

A full list of changes is posted at armuseum.com/coronavirus. Further information is available at 541-967-7122 or info@armuseum.com.

