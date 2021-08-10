Albany Regional Museum to present lecture on Oregon structures

The Albany Regional Museum, 136 SE Lyon St. S., will host its first in-person lecture in over a year at noon Wednesday.

Richard Engeman will present “Lost and Gone: Oregon’s Vanished Structures.” This illustrated talk will show some of the structures that have now vanished from our landscape, from cedar plank houses to wigwam burners, public markets to tourist camps.

Engeman was born in Albany, but the family moved away when he was an infant; he finally returned to Albany in 2015. A retired academic librarian and historian, he has worked for the University of Washington Libraries and the Oregon Historical Society.

Engeman is the author of a historical gazetteer, “The Oregon Companion,” the Oregon cookbook “Eating It Up in Eden” and several historical articles and encyclopedia entries. He and his spouse, Terry, live in Albany’s Monteith Historic District with several cats and a wild garden.

Admission to the lecture is free; donations will be accepted.

