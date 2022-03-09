Albany residents to see higher water, sewer, storm water bills

Albany residents can expect to pay more for their water, sewer and storm water bills in the coming months.

Chris Bailey, Albany Director of Public Works Operations, presented the new rates with the Albany City Council during a virtual work session on Monday.

Sewer and water rates are expected to rise 2%, effective July 1, 2022 and Jan. 1, 2023, Bailey told city councilors.

Effective March 1, 2023, storm water bills are expected to rise by 17%.

Albany ranks sixth for the highest average monthly utility bills in the state as of 2021, according to Bailey. Average bills totaling $146.64 for sewer, water and storm water services.

The city trails Portland, Lake Oswego, Tigard, Sweet Home and Lebanon, Bailey said on Monday.

What customers will pay

Based on state metrics for single-family residential customers who use 800 cubic feet of water, Bailey said, sewer customers will see rates rise from $2.16 per day to $2.21 per day or $64.95 per month to $66.25 per month.

Water rates, meanwhile, will rise from $1.88 per day to $1.92 per day or $56.31 per month to $57.47 per month, according to Bailey.

Customers paying for storm water services will see their bills go up from $0.40 per day to $0.47 per day or $11.91 per month to $13.94 per month.

"I give my standard warning that 17 is a large percentage, but we're starting from a very small dollar amount in the storm water funds," Bailey said. "Each percent of storm water represents less actual dollars than water or sewer."

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Where the money's going

According to Bailey, the rate hikes are all intended to help the city keep up with inflation, debt repayments and a variety of ongoing capital projects.

Those debt repayments include investments such as the construction of the Albany-Millersburg water treatment plant and the Albany-Millersburg water reclamation facility.

The two projects, which both cost the city $1.92 million and $4.7 million in annual payments, will be repaid by 2034 and 2032, respectively.

Other capital projects include a $2.7 million investment for waterproofing a clear well at the Albany Vine Street Water Treatment plant and replacing future membranes.

Among other costs such as personnel, materials and regular services, the higher utility rates will help pay for 24 miles of city water piping anticipated to fail within 10 years.

Another 120 miles of storm water piping, Bailey said on Monday, needs to be assessed. At least 15 miles of that piping is regarded as likely to fail at the cost of $34 million.

The money to pay for failing storm water pipes, Bailey said, has not been in the city's budget until 2017. She told the city council the cost of replacing them may not be pretty in the near-future.

"The worst storm water pipe is way worse than the worst sanitary sewer pipe," Bailey said. "They're not going to be insignificant."

Doing the job right

Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II said the city should always find room in its budget to ensure its capital projects are done correctly.

"We don't want to not do the pipe inspections and then put a road on top of it, which is going to lead a failure later down the road, which is going to create a failure, leading to greater debt down the road," Johnson said.

The Albany City Council is scheduled to meet online at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9.

Tim Gruver covers the city of Albany and Linn County. He can be contacted at 541-812-6114 or Tim.Gruver@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @T_TimeForce.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.