Albany retains Municipal Court judge

The Albany City Council renewed Municipal Court Judge Forrest Reid's contract on the back of a year that saw the highest revenue for the court in recent years.

Reid, who came before the council virtually on Wednesday, said that the court had managed to bring in just over $1 million during his first year as judge but 2020’s revenue is expected to drop.

“On March 8 we had to shut down the court,” Reid said, noting the restrictions the city put in place when the pandemic first started. No defendants were permitted inside the court, but staff, Reid said, were still working full time.

“It gave us an opportunity to go back and focus on collecting past due fees people were delinquent on,” he said.

In 2018, the court reported revenue as $1,028,292, and in 2019, it was reported as $1,029,776. In 2020, Reid said the court is expected to see a 6% decrease.

Those who cannot pay fines or stick to a monthly payment plan, Reid said, now have a new option: work crew.

When given the option of working for about $96 a day, Reid told the council some jump at the chance to pay their fines down while others, he said, “find a way to make those $50 a month payments.”