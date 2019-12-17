Albany RV arson trial underway

The arson trial of a man accused of setting fire to an RV trailer in March started on Tuesday in Linn County Circuit Court.
Johnny Angel Gonzalez, 37, of Umatilla, is charged with three counts of first-degree arson.
His 12-member jury trial is scheduled for two days.
The fire occurred the night of March 27 at Park View Estates, which sits off of Salem Avenue just outside Albany.
During opening arguments, prosecutor Douglas Prince said that Gonzalez was staying as a guest of a friend in the mobile home park. The friend told Gonzalez that Gonzalez couldn’t stay there anymore due to the park rules, and he responded by breaking things in the RV trailer, Prince said.
“He was very upset that he was told he had to leave,” Prince said.
The owner of the trailer and his sister, whom Prince described as mild-mannered, left the area.
A short time later, a security camera captured footage of Gonzalez leaving the area as the fire was just starting, Prince said. “You can see the first flickers of light from the flames,” Prince added.
The fire was so hot that it scorched and melted two nearby trailers, he said. (Two of the arson charges are for allegedly putting other residents in danger of physical injury.)
During opening arguments, defense attorney Elijah Brown said that the prosecution’s evidence against Gonzalez is thin. “This is a case about assumptions, and you’re going to see a lot of them,” he said.
He added that the neighbors on either side of the trailer were never endangered and actually moved closer to the fire after they realized what was occurring. Video images also aren’t clear, Brown said.
