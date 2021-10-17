Albany’s Cumberland Church finally makes move to new location

She added that the Cumberland Church has been on Restore Oregon’s list of most endangered places since 2019.

It’s been a long journey for all involved with saving the historic building, and Sunday’s move marked an ending.

The church was finally moved to its new home — a four-lot parcel at Pine Street and Santiam Road near Eleanor Hackleman Park. The Cumberland Community Events Center board bought one lot for $69,000 and plans to lease the other three lots before eventually buying them for $207,000. On Sunday, the group officially bought the building from the city for $1.

But the move also signaled a beginning. The restoration project planned for the building can now become the group’s focus. Eaton said the fixing and restoring the roof is probably the next priority. She added that the foundation for the new spot will be laid and poured within the next couple of weeks.

Community members who gathered on the sidewalk Sunday morning were optimistic for the future of the church and its presence in Albany.

“I wanted to witness a rare spectacle and admire the city’s people and their desire to preserve history,” Albany resident and historic house owner Bruce Gillooly said. “You don’t see this in other places.”

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

