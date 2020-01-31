Albany's new police chief sworn in

In a packed city council chamber with officers from Corvallis, Tigard and Albany — as well as from Seattle, King County and Port Orchard, Washington — lining the walls and every empty spot between filled seats, Marcia Harnden raised her right hand.
"I, Marcia Harnden, solemnly swear I will support the Constitution of the United States and the state of Oregon and the ordinances of the city of Albany and I will, to the best of my ability, perform the duty of chief of police of the city of Albany. So help me God," she recited.
And at 3:09 p.m. Friday, Marcia Harnden became the new Albany Police Chief.
Her swearing-in came just two hours after former chief Mario Lattanzio was relieved from duty, retiring from the department after nearly seven years.
Harnden left Bellevue, Washington, after more than 20 years with that city's department, having worked her way up from school resource officer to chief.
"She noted that we were looking for a new chief and she entered the competitive field," City Manager Peter Troedsson said during Friday's ceremony. "The process was rigorous, but Marcia was selected."
The city received 29 applications for the position before narrowing the field to four finalists in November.
Trodesson said he'd spoke with city staff and members of the police department before making his selection.
"I'll ask you to serve with strength, wisdom and compassion," he told Harnden before City Clerk Mary Dibble administered the oath. "And yes, to have fun."
Troedsson also shared with the crowd that Harnden would be leading a unique department. Reading from a comment card residents may submit based on their interactions with city staff, Trodesson said, "Even though I was getting arrested ... the officer was kind and respectful."
Harnden addressed the crowd on Friday as well, saying she was "very humbled" by the experience and thanking both of her "blue families" in Washington and Oregon.
"I'm very much dedicated to this profession," she said. "I'm honored to be asked to lead this team and look forward to meeting the people of Albany and continuing to move us in a great direction."