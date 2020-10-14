Albany’s Perkins a decided underdog vs. Merkley in U.S. Senate race

Technically, Perkins is correct. Trump scored well in the state's rural regions and won 28 of Oregon's 36 counties in 2016, but Clinton still beat him by 220,000 votes.

Adding to the challenge for Perkins is that many view her brand of politics as too extreme for Oregon voters.

Perkins received an outpouring of media attention after her primary victory because of her involvement with and alleged support of QAnon, a controversial conspiracy theory about “deep state” elements that are involved in a pedophile network of Satan-worshipping cannibals who have infiltrated every level of government.

Believers follow “Q,” an anonymous person who claims to be in a high-level government position and who leaves vague clues about supposed future mass arrests that never happen.

In a video aired around the time of the primary, Perkins said, “I stand with Q and the team.”

The video is long gone. More recently, in an Associated Press interview, she said, “Under the First Amendment I support the right for whoever the Q-Team or QAnon is to publish their views and opinions along with the articles from any other media source they so choose. End of story.”

On more bread-and-butter issues, Perkins and Merkley are polar opposites.