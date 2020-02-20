Albany schedules housing study reveal

By 2040, the city of Albany is expected to have approximately 80,000 residents. On March 9, the city will reveal the results of a study meant to examine where they're all going to live.

The Housing Needs and Economic Needs analyses were funded last year after the city council turned its attention back to long-term planning, citing the need to upgrade infrastructure and address predicted population growth.

On March 9, city staff will present information from the study and give the public a chance to weigh in.

Housing has been at the center during long-term planning conversations with state legislation addressing local zoning. In an attempt to create more affordable housing, the Oregon Legislature passed House Bill 2001 that will allow middle housing — defined as duplexes, triplexes and cottages — anywhere single family homes are permitted.

"The greatest needs are at opposite ends of the income spectrum: housing that is affordable to people with very low incomes and for those with the highest incomes," a statement from the city read.

The city also noted that Albany is expected to add between 8,000 and 12,000 new jobs by 2040. To accommodate those positions, the city needs to increase the number of "shovel-ready" industrial sites.

The meeting will be held in city council chambers at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, and is open to the public.

