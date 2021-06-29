Albany school board discusses schedule change, approves budget, contracts

Goff said the conversation isn't really about a schedule: it's about equity and access, and the ability for all students to take advanced courses or classes in career and technical education. Specialized spaces at each school, and the opportunity to share them through a common schedule, help provide that access, she said.

The common schedule also is an opportunity for students who may have a conflict at their own school with getting a particular class but might find the same class offered at the other school at a different time.

Transportation for students who want to switch schools will be scheduled so that they take two or more classes at the other campus, Goff said. The idea is to tap lunch and break times to help make this possible and keep students from having to miss time on their home campus.

Students don't need to be concerned that their valedictorian status or college options will be affected by the change, she added.