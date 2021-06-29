Albany school board discusses schedule change, approves budget, contracts

Outgoing members of the Greater Albany Public Schools board spent their last meeting Monday adopting next year's budget, agreeing to new personnel contracts and hearing a detailed explanation of how the district had chosen a common high school schedule.
The total adopted budget is about $224.5 million, with a general fund of roughly $105 million. It includes $10 million for reserves, up about $2 million from what's been set aside in the last few years, along with replacement of the old bus facility and completion of building improvements approved by voters as part of the 2017 capital bond campaign.
The budget assumes the district will return to full-time, in-person instruction this year.
Board members agreed to a new three-year contract for Albany teachers that includes a 3% increase to their base salary the first year, a 2.25% increase the second year and a 2% increase the third year, along with increases to insurance.
Board member Justin Roach abstained from voting on the certified settlement agreement because his wife is part of the bargaining team.
The board voted unanimously for a two-year contract for classified employees with the same salary adjustments to the first and second year and the same increases to insurance.
During her comment time, Superintendent Melissa Goff gave a recap of the plan for the high school schedule for this fall, to address public questions and concerns and "to make sure that we have a common understanding on what has been considered to date."
The schedule as it currently stands is a modified block schedule with seven periods on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays, three longer periods on Wednesdays and four longer periods on Thursdays. It would be a change for both South Albany and West Albany high schools from pre-pandemic times.
District officials have been discussing the idea of a common schedule for some time, especially when deciding which facilities to build and upgrade at the two high schools through the $159 million bond campaign. The idea was to create a schedule to make it easier for students to take courses at either high school to reduce duplication of programs and staff, Goff said.
"That decision was not made this year or last year during my first two years here. That decision has been discussed over the course of many years, and has continued to resurface," she said.
Greater Albany Public Schools announced the schedule change in April and posted more extensive information about it on the GAPS website in late May, but drew criticism from some students and parents.
Pushback was especially strong from West Albany students, who will lose a period from the eight-period schedule they had prior to COVID-19 closures. Three students drew up a petition protesting the change, and some 200 staged an eighth-period walkout earlier this month.
The plan also drew fire during the public comment section of the school board's June 7 meeting. Commenters objected to reducing courses after many students had already planned their academic track, a lack of public input before making the decision and a lack of data on benefits of the change. Several also noted that students shouldn't have to undergo additional schedule stress when already trying to cope with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Goff said the conversation isn't really about a schedule: it's about equity and access, and the ability for all students to take advanced courses or classes in career and technical education. Specialized spaces at each school, and the opportunity to share them through a common schedule, help provide that access, she said.
The common schedule also is an opportunity for students who may have a conflict at their own school with getting a particular class but might find the same class offered at the other school at a different time.
Transportation for students who want to switch schools will be scheduled so that they take two or more classes at the other campus, Goff said. The idea is to tap lunch and break times to help make this possible and keep students from having to miss time on their home campus.
Students don't need to be concerned that their valedictorian status or college options will be affected by the change, she added.
"We will work with the administrative teams to address any conflicts," her report states. "We have students who graduate in the 7-period day and earn the same college options as those in an 8-period block."
The plan is to use this coming year to see how the different-length class periods work and to put a permanent schedule in place the following year.
"What the perfect schedule is, there's going to be some debate," Board Chair Kim Butzner said. "I think the bottom line is it needs to be the same because we really need to be able to offer equitable courses for all students and equitable opportunities."