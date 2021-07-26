Albany school board hires Saxton as interim superintendent

"I think that there could be some small changes in schedule times in hopes that we would allow kids to be able to move back and forth," he said. "We might think about busing in a little bit different way. But the schedule in general, I would like to see go back to the schedules that they were last year."

The district received 103 written comments in advance of Wednesday's meeting, most in favor of hiring Saxton and many with questions about how he would handle issues of equity.

Saxton said the key to equity is to be additive rather than taking anything away. "I think there's a great fear that there's going to be this take-away," he said, adding, "I also believe that when all kids have equal opportunity to be their very best and that we deliver in that way, there's a growth that comes from that that you can't experience unless you're meeting the needs of every child."

He likened it to his family's experience with providing braces for their two children, saying he didn't seek to spend identical dollars for identical treatment, but worked to make sure each had what was required to be healthy.