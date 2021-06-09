Albany school board moves to in-person meetings for members, but not yet for public

In-person meetings have resumed for members of the Albany School Board and school district staff, but not yet for the general public.

Board members and staff met Monday at the district office but kept doors closed to anyone else, which Superintendent Melissa Goff said was done in accordance with guidance from the Oregon School Boards Association.

"In May, the Board and staff only began meeting in person and live-streaming the meeting via YouTube. Guest speakers join via Zoom," Goff said via email Monday. "Yes, because Linn County numbers of cases and vaccinations are still not where we need them to be, we continue to follow the Oregon School Board Association recommendations for the Board meetings. We look very forward to being able to hold these safely in person for the public in the future."

Meetings may be viewed in real time via YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/c/GreaterAlbanyPublicSchools.

The decision didn't sit well with a handful of residents who came Monday to protest the decision.