Albany school board sets special meetings

The Greater Albany Public Schools board will hold two special virtual meetings this week to talk about the next steps for hiring an interim superintendent.

The first meeting will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. No time has been set yet for the second meeting, which will be Friday.

Wednesday's meeting can be viewed by the public at https://www.youtube.com/c/GreaterAlbanyPublicSchools but will not be open to in-person participation. No information was yet available about Friday's meeting.

Written comments will be accepted for both meetings on just two topics: What qualifications should be considered for an interim superintendent, and what process should be used to hire that person.

The board voted 4-1 on July 14 to terminate Superintendent Melissa Goff's contract as of July 24 and to buy out her final year. The board took the action under a no-cause clause in the contract and did not give a reason.

According to the agenda for Wednesday's meeting, the board will declare a vacancy for the superintendent position, review and discuss policies on recruitment and appointments, and consult with legal counsel on options.

The agenda has not yet been set for Friday's meeting.

For information on submitting written comments, see the district's website at https://albany.k12.or.us.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0