Albany schools bond projects continue into 2021

Coming into 2021, Greater Albany Public Schools will see the end to several projects funded by a voter-approved bond.
During the last school board meeting of the year, HMK Construction gave an update on the handful of projects still underway around the district with one standout accomplishment for the month: the RedHawk statue at South Albany High School was installed.
The installation of the statue, the company said, brings the last project at South — an upgrade to the commons and Building 10 — to completion. Other projects at the school included a new auxiliary gym, theater upgrades, CTE classrooms and roof and restroom work.
After more than two years, GAPS is seeing $159 million worth of projects wrap up after using the funds approved in 2018 to construct two new elementary schools and perform upgrades to existing buildings.
During the Dec. 14 school board meeting, HMK rolled out the last few projects, informing the school board that bids would be coming back to the board for mechanical work at Sunrise Elementary and fire alarm work at South Albany High School.
“Feverish activity continues at West Albany High School, with interior and exterior finishes progressing quickly,” a report to the board read. West was approved for 91,000 square feet of new space under the bond. “The courtyard canopy has taken shape to the east of the commons. It is a great addition to the project and will be a great feature for students,” the report continued.
Buttoning up the district’s projects will continue into 2021. Currently, Meadow Ridge Elementary is having its punch list completed while Oak Grove Elementary has been granted a certificate of occupancy by Benton County. Memorial Middle School and North Albany Middle School have completed their one-year warranty evaluation and repair work has started, while work continues at South Albany High School.
The RedHawk statue is complete while Building 8, which contains the new theater, had its 11-month warranty walk-through.
West also saw work in November and December with parking lots paved and weather barriers put in place. Sound-absorbing wall panels and telescoping bleachers were added to the auxiliary gym, and canopy steel for the courtyard was completed. In addition, an issue causing a lack of uniformity in the color of the concrete tilt panels for the school’s new gym was addressed at no cost to the district.
Additional project updates are expected at the first board meeting of 2021.