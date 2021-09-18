Albany Scottish Festival brings Highland Games to Linn County

It was perfect Scottish weather, according to Shelley Reed of Albany.
As the rain poured down at Timber Linn Park on Saturday morning, people gathered to watch athletes in kilts toss logs, throw stones and heave sheaf bags with pitch forks.
The first-ever Albany Scottish Festival and Highland Games was not ruined by the wet weather.
“It’s been a little chaotic,” Reed, who organized the event, said. “We’ve had to adapt to make something out of nothing, but I'm happy to have the event.”
Reed added that some vendors and athletes decided not to come out to the festival because of the weather. However, she was still excited to finally see the long-awaited celebration happen.
The festival was put on by Fire and Ice Celtic Events, a nonprofit founded in 2018 by Reed and her sister Kindy Gregg. Vendors, athletes and community members came together to celebrate all things Scottish.
Albany resident Nicola Bowman said the weather wasn’t going to stop her from showing up.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Bowman said. “I’ve been wanting to come out to this since I heard about it. I wanted to get out, rain or shine.”
As attendees walked down the path past different booths and events, they had the chance to buy a kilt, check out some costumes, throw an ax and eat a variety of food. They could watch a blacksmith forge a sword, listen to live music from a Celtic band and watch athletes throw a 28 pound weight over a bar.
There was no shortage of activities and entertainment.
Heather Payne came from Redmond, Oregon to compete in the day’s events. Payne came out on top for the women’s Weight Over Bar competition. She tossed her weight over a bar 19 feet above the ground.
“I like challenging myself and being around friends and family so I’m thankful to be able to compete today,” Payne said. “Putting on this festival was a labor of love for the organizers.”
The festival brought together people from near and far. Some came to compete in heavy throwing events, some came to enjoy some outdoor entertainment and others came to share their passion and skills with the Albany community.
Twenty-two year old blacksmith Trystan Nguyen traveled from Salem to showcase the swords, shields, spears and other items he forges. Nguyen was excited to come out to Albany specifically to see the Highland Games. He even set up his booth in a place where he could watch the athletes compete.
If you got to the festival and realized you were under dressed, you could stop by the Dancing Muse Costume Shop booth. James Martin came from Monmouth to display the clothes and shoes he sells in the shop.
“My favorite part of coming to these events is seeing unique costumes and garbs,” he said. “But it’s all the decoration that people add to their costumes that make it special.”
Men, women and children alike wore kilts despite the cold weather. People gathered together under umbrellas and tried to stay warm.
Robert Ayers from Vancouver, Washington wore his kilt with pride. He was at the festival representing the Clan Hay. Ayers summed up why he believes having the Scottish Festival is important.
“The best part is meeting people and helping them learn about why Scotland is important to the world,” he said. “The younger generation needs to know that.”
Reed said the hope is to eventually make the festival a two-day event so people have the chance to dive into the activities and entertainment. She is excited for what's to come in the future.
Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_