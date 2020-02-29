Albany seeks input on future of waterfront

An open house has been set for 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday for residents to participate in a discussion on the future of the Albany waterfront.
The Albany Senior Center event at 489 Water Ave. NW is intended to help residents learn about the project and share their ideas. Residents can sign up for email updates after the event at albanywaterfront.net and questions can be emailed to info@albanywaterfront.net.
In other local government meetings coming up in the next week or so:
Monday
• The Benton County commissioners will meet with the sheriff and district attorney to discuss current projects and non-governmental matters at noon in the county boardrooms, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis.
• The Corvallis City Council meets at 6 p.m. at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Blvd. Councilors will start the session with a public hearing on proposed new development standards for accessory dwelling units (ADUs). The council also will take action on a parking request from Oregon State University for its new campus operations center on Southwest 35th St.
Tuesday
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will hold a work session at 9 a.m. in the county boardrooms, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis, to discuss sustainability and related issues regarding the remodel of the newly acquired building at 4500 SW Research Way.
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m. in Room 200 at the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave., Albany. Agenda items include resolutions and orders from the county road department, a request for the publication and distribution of an invitation to bid for the General Services Building re-roofing project, and a public hearing regarding an application for a zoning code amendment.
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will meet at noon in the county boardrooms, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis, to conduct a public hearing on the annexation of the Emmingham property into the Philomath Fire and Rescue District.
• The Corvallis Downtown Advisory Board Parking Committee meets at 5 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave. Board members are scheduled to review a right-of-way license for Greyhound.
Wednesday
You have free articles remaining.
• The Corvallis Community Police Review Advisory Board meets at 3 p.m. at the Madison room.
• The Albany Transient Lodging Tax Advisory Committee meets at 3 p.m. in the Municipal Courtroom at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW.
• The Corvallis Community Involvement and Diversity Board meets at 5:15 p.m. at the Madison room. Board members are scheduled to hear an Open Streets presentation, finalize their recommendations for community comments and review requests for neighborhood association boundary exception requests.
• The Corvallis Land Development Hearings Board, a three-person subset of the Planning Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at the downtown fire station and will hold a public hearing on an Oregon State University request to rezone property on Southwest 35th Street that is planned for a campus operations center.
• The Albany Landmarks Commission meets at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall and will hold a public hearing on proposed alterations to property at 1105 First Avenue NE.
• The Albany Parks and Recreation Commission meets at 6 p.m. in the Calapooia Room at City Hall.
• The Corvallis Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. at the downtown fire station and will hold a public hearing on plans by the Corvallis School District to replace Hoover Elementary School. Commissioners also are scheduled to hear a presentation on the 2020 Census and undergo training on the zoning history of Corvallis.
• The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library Advisory board meets at 7 p.m. at the library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Thursday
• The Corvallis Airport Advisory Board meets at 7:30 a.m. at the Madison room and will discuss its draft annual report to the City Council.
• The Corvallis City Council meets in a work session at 4 p.m. at the Madison room and will hear an update on the Home, Opportunities, Planning and Equity Advisory Board (HOPE), which was formed to continue city and Benton County work on addressing homelessness. Councilors also are scheduled to review council policies.
Friday
• The Corvallis Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board meets at 7 a.m. at the Madison room.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.