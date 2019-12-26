Albany seeks public input on parking

The city of Albany has been working to study parking in the downtown area and is opening the process for public input.
For nearly a year, Rick Williams Consulting of Portland has been compiling a report for the Albany Revitalization Area to detail the area’s parking problem. Last month, the ARA learned there is no parking problem.
During the study, peak hour, 11 a.m. to noon, only 42% of on-street parking and 47% of off street parking were occupied. On the first day of the city’s seasonal farmer’s market, held on a Saturday, just 30% of on-street and 21% of off-street parking was occupied during the peak hour.
“There is no significant parking problem,” Williams said in a November presentation to the Central Albany Revitalization Agency board.
On the city’s website, users can now take part in an online open house that asks participants to rate ideas related to the future of the area’s parking. Some questions touch on the possibility of prohibiting employee or residential parking within the study area.
Others ask participants about creating a parking working group consisting of downtown stakeholders and city staff and leadership. Participants are also asked to express their thoughts on the city tracking parking expenses and revenues and publishing an annual parking performance status report.
Williams said during the November presentation that the city should look forward to future growth and gather additional information.
“We don’t start with ‘build a (parking) garage,’” he said at the time. “We start with, ‘If you were to build a garage, what is to be in place?’”
He added that the hardest thing for cities to do is to prepare for the future.
Williams’ company studied 4,938 parking spots in the downtown area. The results of the study are available on the city’s website. The online open house link for individuals to provide feedback to the study is also available on the city’s website at cityofalbany.net/cara.