Albany sessions planned on evictions

The Linn County Law Library is hosting sessions on evictions, with the next opportunity from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in the library at 304 SW Broadalbin St. in Albany.

The library has received a $41,000 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant to pay for the sessions, which are tentatively scheduled to be held every other Friday. No session will be held Sept. 3, but one is scheduled for Sept. 17.

The primary topic, said law librarian Amber Boedigheimer, is evictions, but debtor and credit issues, mediation, tenant/landlord law, community services, bankruptcy, federal taxes and debt collection also will be discussed.

Goals and objectives of the program, Boedigheimer said, are early intervention, a reduction in evictions, preventing the negative effects of evictions and improving housing stability.

The presentations will be handled by attorneys through Legal Aid Services of Oregon, although Boedigheimer hopes to offer one on the value of mediation.

Space in the law library is limited and Boedigheimer recommends that those interested in attending contact her at 541-924-6902 to reserve a spot.

Attendance is not limited to Linn County residents.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

