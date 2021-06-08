Albany solar farm approved, with conditions

“This is one of those situations where what the law says and how I feel don’t match up,” said Commissioner Sherrie Sprenger. “I am not a fan of solar. Never have been. But when I went through the criteria … I could not find criteria in this that wasn’t in line with the law.”

Commission chair Roger Nyquist voted against the project, however, saying that this kind of project should be housed on industrial land, not a parcel slated for farm use. He also feared the precedent the board could set by allowing this project.

“This sets a precedent that I’m absolutely not comfortable with,” he said. “If you approve this, with the level of houses around this, we will have to approve this on any and every square inch of (exclusive farm use) property in this county.”

He was the lone dissenter on the vote to approve the application, as commissioners Sprenger and Tucker voted in favor. Nyquist was still able to influence the outcome, though, because the motion to approve the application was amended after he urged his fellow commissioners to consider what he thought would be a lenient state-run analysis of the wetlands on the flood plain there would be.