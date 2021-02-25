Albany starts the work of redefining the HRC

Previously, a divide existed on the City Council regarding the HRC's mission, with some members arguing that it was created to focus on the commonalities of all Albany residents while others believed it was meant to call the council's attention to obstacles that prevented people of color and other marginalized groups from feeling welcomed in the community.

Since then, members of both the HRC and City Council have been replaced, but on Wednesday, that divide remained.

In answering a question on what the HRC might suggest to the council, new HRC member Miriam Cummins noted that the city's website was difficult to navigate for non-English speakers.

City Councilor Matilda Novak said that, as first-generation American citizens, her parents emphasized speaking English.

"From my perspective, we're all Americans. You've come to this country and you're living here, and I'm not entirely sure why (Cummins) feels like we need to put stuff in Spanish," Novak said, going on to state, "We're in America, and we do have a national language."

(In fact, the United State does not have a national language.)

The city's website, Councilor Marilyn Smith noted, currently uses Google Translate, and pages can be translated into Spanish.

