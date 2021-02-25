Albany starts the work of redefining the HRC

The Albany City Council held a joint virtual meeting with the Human Relations Commission on Wednesday to begin the work of redefining the controversial advisory board.
Originally created to strengthen connections within Albany's diverse community, the board has struggled over the 14 years it's been in existence to settle on a purpose. That tension boiled over this summer when some members' beliefs that flew in the face of the board's mission of promoting diversity were publicized in an article in the Albany Democrat-Herald.
Rather than address the statements made by commission members, the City Council opted to pause the board after some councilors refused to appoint new members to the commission, leaving it without a quorum.
"Everybody responded because it ended up in the news," said HRC member Dana Morris, noting that she believed those in attendance wanted to better the commission for the community.
The two-hour discussion was led by Greg Hamann, former president of Linn-Benton Community College, and centered around questions about how the city would benefit from the commission and what the future of the commission might look like.
Previously, a divide existed on the City Council regarding the HRC's mission, with some members arguing that it was created to focus on the commonalities of all Albany residents while others believed it was meant to call the council's attention to obstacles that prevented people of color and other marginalized groups from feeling welcomed in the community.
Since then, members of both the HRC and City Council have been replaced, but on Wednesday, that divide remained.
In answering a question on what the HRC might suggest to the council, new HRC member Miriam Cummins noted that the city's website was difficult to navigate for non-English speakers.
City Councilor Matilda Novak said that, as first-generation American citizens, her parents emphasized speaking English.
"From my perspective, we're all Americans. You've come to this country and you're living here, and I'm not entirely sure why (Cummins) feels like we need to put stuff in Spanish," Novak said, going on to state, "We're in America, and we do have a national language."
(In fact, the United State does not have a national language.)
The city's website, Councilor Marilyn Smith noted, currently uses Google Translate, and pages can be translated into Spanish.
Councilor Bessie Johnson warned against "jumping on" people who have different ideas, noting that it was not productive for the commission.
"Events should be for everyone," she said of other ideas suggested during the meeting to bring cultures together. "It shouldn't be a Latino event or Hungarian event or German event. I go to St. Mary's (Catholic Church), and we had a festival (where) we had food and dances for everyone. So everyone felt comfortable going. It wasn't just like, OK, this is a Latino thing, I don't really want to go there because I guess it's for, and I don't want to offend anybody, but it's for their kind."
Both the council and HRC are expected to meet again on March 22 to continue mapping out the advisory board's future.