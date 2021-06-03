Albany teacher in the running for Oregon teacher of the year

Rachelle Bell, a third grade teacher at Central Elementary School in Albany, was recently named the Linn-Benton-Lincoln 2022 Regional Teacher of the Year.

The award comes with a $500 cash prize and means Bell is now in the running to win Oregon Teacher of the Year honors.

“I was so surprised. It's honestly not something I’ve been thinking about because I’ve been really busy trying to wrap up the school year and get things organized for my kids,” Bell said.

“It’s what every teacher dreams about. Even being nominated is such an honor, and I’m just so surprised that I would be in the running to be a Teacher of the Year. If you look at the other people that were nominated they are doing such transformational things in their districts and to even be near them is an honor and privilege,” Bell added.

Greater Albany Public Schools administrators surprised Bell in her classroom at Central with the news after the she had spent the night before working until 10 p.m. preparing a writing unit for her third graders. She'd completely forgotten about the possibility of an award.

