Albany tests sewage for COVID-19

Widespread testing for COVID-19 has yet to be implemented, leaving communities in the dark about how many of its residents are actually impacted by the virus that can be transmitted by people who show no symptoms.
To get a clearer picture of how the coronavirus is spreading through Albany, the city has gone into the sewer.
The city is one of dozens around the country that are taking part in a study headed by BioBot Analytics out of Massachusetts that studies the amount of the virus found in a city's sewage.
"They're using a model that's basically an algorithm model," said David Gilbey, Environmental Services Manager for Albany Public Works. "They're looking at how much virus is shed on average in stool per person."
BioBot can trace the SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, in the pre-treated sewage and using a model that is still being calibrated, can tell how many cases are in the sewage plant's area.
Last week, the number for Albany was 1,500.
"It can tell you how many people could be walking around asymptomatic," Gilbey said.
Those who show no symptoms of the virus can still test positive and spread the virus to others, including vulnerable populations.
On Tuesday, the latest numbers showed that Albany may have as many as 730 people with the virus — a decrease over the week before.
"It doesn't tell you how many are infected," Gilbey said. "There's some variability in the model, it doesn't necessarily mean one virus equals one person. It's based on how much virus is shed on average in a stool sample. These aren't hard and fast numbers."
The samples for the study are being taken from the Albany-Millersburg Water Reclamation Facility that serves approximately 57,000 people. Participating in the study costs the city $120 a week.
The Biobot team, a statement from the city said, is hopeful that this technology will provide an early warning system for reemergence of the coronavirus if it does indeed have a seasonal cycle.
