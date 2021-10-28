Albany vaccine 'party' hopes to incentivize more to get the jab

What can make vaccinations more fun? Why, a party, or course. Cue the house music.
The local chapter of the NAACP, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, is partnering with Linn County Public Health, Samaritan Health and the Community Services Consortium to provide what’s being called a “vaccine party” on Saturday afternoon. Organizers tout the effort as a way to make vaccination seem less daunting and more fun.
“I wanted the event to be engaging and create kind of a lighter atmosphere on a heavy subject,” said Deidre Greene, Health & Wellness chairwoman for the Corvallis/Albany NAACP. “When people come they’ll hear music and see balloons and get a raffle ticket. … It’s something that can draw the community in.”
Green said that the music will be provided by a live DJ named Captain Hezekiah.
The event will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and feature a dance floor and raffle prizes. A tent will be set up in the parking lot of the Heritage Shopping Center in Albany, right in front of Target.
Volunteers from Linn County Public Health will be on-hand to administer doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
While the effort was borne out of a desire to get more people of color vaccinated — because the immunization rates among Black and Latino residents is lower — all are welcome to come down to the mall for a first, second or booster dose of any of the three main vaccines on the market.
Statewide, about 50% of the Black and Latino populations have completed a vaccine series. In Linn and Benton counties, which are treated as one region in OHA charts, about 32% of the local Latino population has received at least one dose. About 45% of the Black population has been vaccinated.
Greene, a retired nurse practitioner who’s lived in Albany for 20 years, said getting vaccinated is an important part of contributing to a healthy community.
“I’ve been a resident of Albany for 20 years and the NAACP wanted to do our part in protecting our community,” she said.
Another incentive at this event, aside from the music and prizes, is that the first 100 participants will receive a free lunch catered by Ohana Kitchen Hawaiian food truck. Greene said the whole affair cost about $3,000 to put on, all of which was put up by the Community Services Consortium and Samaritan.
If it’s successful, the organizers say they will likely put on more vaccine parties in the future, especially in Linn County where the immunization rate remains much lower than in neighboring Benton County. Linn County has 66.2% of its 18 and older population vaccinated, according to OHA data. Benton County’s vaccination rate is 78.1%.
For those who received a J&J vaccine, anyone 18 and older is eligible for a booster shot after two months. J&J recipients can receive any brand of vaccine as their booster dose.
For those who received a Pfizer or Moderna series, only people who are 65 years or older — or people who are 18 and older and are considered high-risk, either due to underlying medical conditions or residency at long-term care settings — are eligible for a third-dose booster.
To determine if you’re eligible for a booster, check the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html. Nonbooster first and second doses will also be administered at the clinic.
The event is free and open to the public, with no prior appointment needed.
Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.