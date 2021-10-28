Albany vaccine 'party' hopes to incentivize more to get the jab

While the effort was borne out of a desire to get more people of color vaccinated — because the immunization rates among Black and Latino residents is lower — all are welcome to come down to the mall for a first, second or booster dose of any of the three main vaccines on the market.

Statewide, about 50% of the Black and Latino populations have completed a vaccine series. In Linn and Benton counties, which are treated as one region in OHA charts, about 32% of the local Latino population has received at least one dose. About 45% of the Black population has been vaccinated.

Greene, a retired nurse practitioner who’s lived in Albany for 20 years, said getting vaccinated is an important part of contributing to a healthy community.

“I’ve been a resident of Albany for 20 years and the NAACP wanted to do our part in protecting our community,” she said.