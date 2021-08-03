Albany veterans parade needs volunteers

The annual Veterans Day Parade in downtown Albany is at risk of not happening this year due to a shortage of volunteers and staff. The vice president of the group that organizes the parade is asking for members of the public to step up.

“We’re in desperate need of volunteers or else it’s not going to happen,” said Al Severson, the vice president of the Albany Veterans Commemorative Association and owner of The Frame House in downtown Albany. “I’ve got to recruit and I’m in a real pickle right now. I need to find people who are willing to step up and take on some leadership roles.”

He referenced the many things that go on behind the scenes in order to plan a parade: everything from proper permitting to public outreach and “the whole pages of stuff” that has to occur before an event can come to fruition.

The Veterans Day parade happens in November and sends vehicles and floats down a route that begins at Seventh Avenue and Pacific Boulevard, crossing over the overpass and continuing downtown. In the spirit of the holiday, the festivities celebrate the armed forces and other individuals who enlist in service of the country. There are often thousands of people involved in the parade itself, not to mention tens of thousands who line the streets in support.

