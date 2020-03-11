Albany woman accused of sex crimes commits suicide

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with the Linn County medical examiner, is conducting an investigation into Ketcham’s death.

Ketcham was arraigned on an indictment on Monday morning for six counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sex abuse, one count of first-degree sodomy and six other sex crimes.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges during Monday’s hearing and was scheduled for a two-day jury trial starting April 8.

The crimes allegedly occurred between 2015 and 2020, and Ketcham knew the victim. Ketcham had no previous criminal history.

Last Friday, Linn County Circuit Court Judge Brendan Kane kept Ketcham’s bail at $350,000, denying a request for reduced security.

Doyle, her attorney, had argued for bail of $50,000.

“My argument to get her out of there was based on three factors. One, she was not a flight risk. She wasn’t going anywhere. … The second argument was that she wasn’t a safety risk to anybody in the Albany community. She was going to be living up in the Portland-metro area,” Doyle said, in an interview on Wednesday.