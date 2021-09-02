 Skip to main content
Albany woman arraigned for June slaying
Albany woman arraigned for June slaying

  Updated
A woman arrested on suspicion of killing her ex-boyfriend in Albany in June was arraigned on charges of second-degree murder in Linn County Circuit Court on Thursday. Tennisha Bourne, 34, will be held without bail.

The charges stem from the June 2 killing of Charles Thomas Mooney, 38, who was found dead in his Albany home on Willoway Drive early that morning.

Bourne was arrested in Washington for an unrelated case and was recently extradited to the Linn County Jail.

Circuit Court Judge Michael Wynhausen decided to hold her without bail “given the seriousness of the crime and the nature of the offense.”

Defense attorney Edward Talmadge argued for bail to be imposed under Measure 11, which would have translated to $50,000. While Talmadge represented Bourne during the arraignment hearing, she has yet to be assigned a court-appointed attorney.

Her next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 20.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation in the case.

Tennisha Bourne

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn. 

