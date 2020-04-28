Albany woman arrested after charging officers with knife

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An Albany woman was arrested on Monday after she went to the residence of a Linn County deputy hoping to kill him with a knife, according to a news release from the Albany Police Department.

After APD arrived on the scene, the woman charged at a policeman with a knife but was shot with a less-lethal 40 mm impact weapon, which caused her to stumble and fall within 10 feet of another officer. She then attempted to get up and was still armed but officers used a stun gun on her and were able to secure the knife and take her into custody, the news release states.

Micayla N. Martin, 23, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, three counts of attempted first-degree assault, five counts of menacing, three counts of attempted assault of a peace officer and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

“This was an extraordinary event where our officers used good judgement and tactics to avoid using lethal force in this situation,” the news release states.

Martin herself called police at 3:07 p.m. on Monday. She was distraught and said she was walking from house to house to find a sheriff in her neighborhood to kill, the news release states.