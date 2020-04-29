Albany woman charged with attempted murder after suicide by cop attempt

An Albany woman was arraigned Wednesday in Linn County Circuit Court on charges of attempted murder, attempted assault and unlawful use of a weapon after allegedly attempting to force law enforcement to shoot her. 

Micayla Martin, 23, was arrested on Monday after she went to the home of a Linn County deputy with a knife. According to a release from the Albany Police Department, it was Martin who called police and told them she was walking from house to house in an attempt to find a sheriff to kill. 

When ADP officer Koddie Lowery arrived on the scene, he attempted to speak with Martin from a safe distance, according to the department. Martin reportedly refused repeated attempts to persuade her to drop the knife and allegedly charged officer Kyle Libra from half a block away. 

Martin was shot with a less-lethal 40mm impact weapon, which caused her to stumble and fall within 10 feet of another officer. She then attempted to get up, still armed, but officers used a stun gun on her and were able to secure the knife and take her into custody, the news release states.

Martin was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, three counts of attempted first-degree assault, five counts of menacing, three counts of attempted assault of a peace officer and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

In official charging documents released Wednesday, Martin was charged with seven counts including attempted murder in the second degree, attempted assault in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon. The charges are related to five different individuals including Lowery and Libra. 

Micayla Martin

Micayla Martin
