Albany woman was pedestrian struck, killed by Corvallis bus last week

The Corvallis Police Department on Monday released the name of a female pedestrian who died after being struck by a Corvallis Transit System bus last week, as well as additional information about the incident.

Caitlyn Geil, an Albany resident, was 32.

The bus driver was a 60-year-old Albany man, but authorities did not release his name. Lt. Ryan Eaton, CPD spokesman, said the name will be released when the investigation is complete.

According to a CPD news release, the bus driver is cooperating with the investigation.

The crash occurred at about 7:10 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Southwest Third Street and Western Boulevard.

According to CPD, the bus had been at a stop in the western-most lane of Southwest Third Street, and began a left hand turn onto Western Boulevard when the traffic control turned green. At approximately the same time, Geil entered the crosswalk in accordance with a valid pedestrian control signal and proceeded north in the crosswalk, the CPD news release states. As the bus driver was turning left, the bus hit Gil. The bus driver stopped on Western Boulevard and remained at the scene, according to authorities.