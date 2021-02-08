Albany woman was pedestrian struck, killed by Corvallis bus last week

The Corvallis Police Department on Monday released the name of a female pedestrian who died after being struck by a Corvallis Transit System bus last week, as well as additional information about the incident.
Caitlyn Geil, an Albany resident, was 32.
The bus driver was a 60-year-old Albany man, but authorities did not release his name. Lt. Ryan Eaton, CPD spokesman, said the name will be released when the investigation is complete.
According to a CPD news release, the bus driver is cooperating with the investigation.
The crash occurred at about 7:10 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Southwest Third Street and Western Boulevard.
According to CPD, the bus had been at a stop in the western-most lane of Southwest Third Street, and began a left hand turn onto Western Boulevard when the traffic control turned green. At approximately the same time, Geil entered the crosswalk in accordance with a valid pedestrian control signal and proceeded north in the crosswalk, the CPD news release states. As the bus driver was turning left, the bus hit Gil. The bus driver stopped on Western Boulevard and remained at the scene, according to authorities.
The incident remains under investigation, and no charges or citations have been issued at this time. The Corvallis Police Department is working with the Benton County District Attorney’s Office and upon the completion of the investigation, authorities will announce if criminal charges or violations will occur, the news release states.
After the crash was reported, CPD and Corvallis Fire Department personnel responded. CFD medics attempted life saving measures, but determined that Geil was deceased.
The 300 block of Western Boulevard and the intersection were closed for approximately five hours for the investigation. Members of the CPD Major Accident Investigation Team responded to assist with the investigation. Officers were able to locate video and witnesses that allowed them to establish a detailed account of the events.
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.