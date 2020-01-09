Albany youth detention facility shows high rate of sexual abuse claims

Oak Creek Youth Correctional Facility in Albany was identified by a federal survey as having a high rate of sexual assault claims in 2018.

The National Survey of Youth in Custody, conducted by the U.S. Department of Justice, surveyed 42 girls at Oak Creek. Of those surveyed, 14.3% said they had been sexually victimized in 2018. The facility — which houses females exclusively — usually holds approximately 50 residents.

That number is just over twice the national average of 7.1%, but the study notes it does not distinguish between sexual abuse perpetrated by a staff member and abuse between residents.

“We’re puzzled,” said Oregon Youth Authority communications director Benjamin Chambers.

According to Chambers, the agency conducts its own surveys every six months as part of a national effort to gauge compliance with performance-based standards. Results from that survey, which allows residents to disclose sexual abuse, do not line up with the results of the federal survey released this week.

The facility also uses Prison Rape Elimination Act data, which Chambers said had a stronger correlation to the federal survey.