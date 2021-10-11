Albany youth shelter expansion underway

Jackson Street Youth Services is facing growing demands for its help in Linn County, in part due to the novel coroanvirus pandemic, so the organization recently began a capacity-expanding renovation on its Albany shelter.

Jackson Street’s Albany House, 1240 Seventh Ave. S.E., opened in 2015 to serve young people age 10–17 who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Jackson Street Youth Services has secured nearly 70% of the $890,000 needed to complete the purchase and renovation of the facility. Grants and fundraising are expected to provide the remainder.

The renovation aims to expand the current capacity from 10 beds to 16. It will also improve the floor plan with an open kitchen for cooking meals together, space for studying, additional bathrooms, confidential staff offices, and other structural and safety improvements. Work began in July and construction could wrap up as early as December.

Before the pandemic the Albany House was full most days, according to representatives of the organization. While it stayed open during the pandemic, space restrictions due to the coronavirus reduced the number of youth who could be served.