Albany's Deputy City Manager headed to Florida

Albany Deputy City Manager Jorge Salinas is packing his bags.
The city announced that Salinas has accepted a chief of staff job in Florida that will see him leave his post in Albany in mid-December, ending a 14-year stint at his desk.
"I'm originally from Puerto Rico, so the hurricanes aren't new," Salinas said of his new climate in Florida come the new year. But, he added, he will miss the city he's called home for 23 years.
"We moved here because I was relocated to HP in Corvallis and my wife and I had thought about raising our children here," Salinas said.
His children, now 29 and 26, have long left the nest, flying off to different states and leaving the couple to think about retirement.
"We wanted to retire in Florida or go back to Puerto Rico," Salinas said. "In the last two years, we've been to Florida four times and we decided, why wait? I have 10 to 12 years left before retirement and it's a great opportunity I've been given, the chief of staff position."
It's a position, Salinas said, that he's prepared for after his work with the city of Albany.
"It's just a great organization," he said. "It's given me so many opportunities."
And while Salinas isn't packing up his office yet, he's already missed.
"I am very happy for Jorge, and for the fact that he has been afforded this professional and personal opportunity in Flagler County, Florida," said City Manager Peter Troedsson. "Nevertheless, we are losing a very valuable member of our team, and it’s no exaggeration to say that he can’t be replaced. Jorge is the consummate professional, a highly effective leader with extraordinary talents and a wonderful sense of humor. He’s a friend to all."
Troedsson said the city will be replacing Salinas' duties as IT director shortly, but his other duties are under review as the city determines how to best distribute them.
Salinas still has a few weeks left before he packs up the car — "we've downsized to almost nothing" — and hits the road.
"What I'm going to miss most is the community," he said. "I'm going to miss the mountains and open spaces in Oregon, but I'm going to miss the people."
