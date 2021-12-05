Albany's Downtown Twice Around Christmas Parade returns

Albany's Downtown Twice Around Christmas Parade returned on Sunday with 25 entries, including Caesar the No Drama Llama, a semi-truck covered in multicolored lights, glow-in-the-dark baton twirlers and, of course, Santa Claus, who rode on the back of Albany's antique firetruck.

The event, organized by Albany Downtown Association, was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s amazing to be back able to provide this opportunity for our community again,” said Lise Grato, executive director of Albany Downtown Association. “There was so much enthusiasm from volunteers wanting to help this year everybody’s just so excited to be back.”

A large crowd, made up of long-time Albany residents as well as new community members, lined the streets downtown along the parade route.

Bonnie Anderson has been coming to the Downtown Twice Around Christmas parade since her kids were little. Her children are now in their thirties.

This year she brought three of her friend’s grandchildren.

Ashley Kofler and her children Audrey Kofler, 8, and Lachlan Kofler, 5, attended the parade for the first time this year. Audrey said she was most looking forward to the tree lighting ceremony following the parade.

Friends Stephanie Rath and Jen Kolb have been bringing their daughters to the parade for years. Last year they said it was really tough not being able to attend.

Eight-year-old Bennett McKay got to march and twirl glow in the dark batons in the parade alongside her sister Roman McKay, 6, and mother Kailey McKay with Rise Up Fitness.

“It was awesome, I wish we could do it more,” Bennett said.

Following the parade Albany’s mayor Alex Johnson II, along with Santa and a few children, lit the downtown Christmas tree at Two Rivers Market. The South Albany High School Choir sang, children took photographs with Santa and families enjoyed free horse drawn carriage rides.

