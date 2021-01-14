Albany's Jo Rae Perkins was present for D.C. insurrection

“I had been wanting to go. President Donald Trump asked us to be there,” she said on Wednesday. “He said please come to D.C. on the 6th because that’s when Congress would be counting the Electoral College and decide whether they were going to accept it or if there were going to be any objections."

On Wednesday, Congress impeached Trump for the second time during his presidency, this time on a charge of inciting an insurrection. The matter of his potential removal from office will be taken up by the Senate.

Perkins, a staunch Trump supporter, said she was not part of the group that ultimately entered the Capitol — but she apparently came close.

In a selfie posted to her social media accounts from Jan. 6, Perkins can be seen standing on the steps with a crowd behind her.

“I was on the Capitol steps. I was right there,” she said, noting that she was there in her role as a private citizen, congressional candidate and a member of the media.

She said when she arrived at the Capitol steps, they were “accessible.” Diagrams of the area on the day, as released to the national media, show police barricades in place to prevent people from accessing the building and the stairs.