ALL cancels spring term classes (March 21)

For the safety and consideration of Oregon State University's Academy of Lifelong Learning community, ALL has canceled all its classes for spring term.

The celebration dinner set for June 8 has also been canceled, and will be rescheduled for the beginning of fall term. Summer term classes have been canceled. Fall term planning is underway. Previously scheduled spring term classes may be rescheduled for fall term, depending on the availability of the presenter and other factors. Processes and conditions to address member fees paid and due during spring term are being developed.