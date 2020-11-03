All four state measures pass

All four statewide ballot measures appeared headed for passage Tuesday night.

With 77 percent of the returns in returns showed voters supported campaign finance reform, increased tobacco taxes and legalized use of psilocybin, while voting to approve a measure to decriminalize possession of hard drugs such as methamphetamine.

In the early results, Measure 107 is winning with 79% of the vote. It would amend the state Constitution to make it clear that campaign contributions can be capped. A 1997 Oregon Supreme Court ruling threw out limits on free-speech grounds, but in 2016 and 2018 voters in Multnomah County and Portland, respectively, approved local contribution limits to raise the issue again. After lawmakers referred the measure to the ballot, in April the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the county's limits — but the ballot measure aims to set out the legal lay of the land clearly.

Polls have shown overwhelming support for campaign contribution limits, so the outcome is not a surprise. Supporters raised barely more than $170,000 to support the measure.

The campaign faced little opposition outside of ballot arguments against filed by the Taxpayers’ Association of Oregon and Kyle Markley, the Libertarian candidate for Secretary of State.