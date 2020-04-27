Alleged bomb plotter sentenced to three years' probation, 30 days in jail

An Albany man accused of driving a car full of homemade bombs in what police believe was a plot to kill his estranged wife was sentenced to three years’ probation and 30 days in jail Monday in Benton County Circuit Court.
Kenneth Andrew Smelser, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a destructive device, a class C felony, and was sentenced by Judge Locke Williams in connection with a Jan. 12 arrest in Corvallis.
As part of a negotiated plea agreement, a separate count of unlawful possession of a destructive device and a count of unlawful possession of a firearm were dismissed.
(At one point, Smelser had been charged with eight counts of unlawful possession of a destructive device, but that was reduced to two in a grand jury indictment filed Feb. 28.)
Smelser was pulled over by Corvallis police just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 12 for allegedly speeding through downtown in his 1992 Chevrolet Camaro. At the time, Philomath police were looking for Smelser in connection with alleged stalking incidents at his estranged wife’s residence in that city.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, Smelser told officers during the traffic stop that he had a handgun in the center console of his car. Police determined that Smelser’s concealed carry permit had been revoked and arrested him on the unlawful possession of a firearm charge.
During the arrest, police allegedly found a backpack behind the driver’s seat that contained mortar-type fireworks, fire starter gel and a number of homemade bombs.
After the arrest, Philomath police executed a series of search warrants on the Camaro and another vehicle owned by Smelser, as well as a house and storage unit in Albany.
Altogether, police seized seven handguns, three shotguns, six rifles, several thousand rounds of ammunition, a bulletproof vest, a number of homemade bombs and additional bomb-making materials.
“I firmly believe … that he was going to try to kill his wife,” Philomath Police Chief Ken Rueben told the Philomath Express in an interview.
As part of his probation, Smelser is not to possess firearms or explosive devices, and all firearms seized during the arrest are forfeited. He cannot possess controlled substances other than those for which he has a medical prescription. He must stay in the state and not change his residence or employment without permission from corrections officials.
A related case against Smelser, which involves charges of stalking, offensive littering and criminal trespass, remains open.
